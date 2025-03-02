03/02/2025



Updated at 11: 12h.





Firefly Aerospace has become the second American company to land on the moon with its first Blue Ghost landing module starting a two -week research mission as one of the few private companies that are in the first line of the World Career for the Moon.

With the size of a compact car, the four -legged Blue Ghost transported 10 scientific loads when landing near an old volcanic chimney in the Mare Crisium, a large basin located in the northeast corner of the face of the moon oriented towards the earth.

Flight controllers at Firefly headquarters in Austin, Texas, observed how Blue Ghost descended towards the lunar surface at a soft speed of three kilometers per hour confirming in a live broadcast that the spacecraft had entered into lunar gravity.

“We are on the moon,” said Will Coogan, chief engineer of the Blue Ghost in Firefly Aerospace, from the mission control. Firefly is the second private company that achieves soft moon landing. The Odysseus landing module of intuitive machines, based in Houston, achieved a soft alunaze last year. In the past, five countries have achieved smooth unaunidades: the then Soviet Union, the United States, China, India and, last year, Japan.









Flight drivers at Firefly headquarters in Austin, Texas, had sent the final commands to Blue Ghost while lowering their lunar orbit, flying to about 238,000 miles (383,000 km) of the earth a month and a half after its launch aboard a Spacex rocket from the Kennedy Space Center of the NASA in Florida.

“Everything worked like a clock, even when we landed, and then we saw that everything was stable and vertically,” said Jason Kim, executive director of Firefly, on the stage of an act of observation of the company in Austin. Among the public were hundreds of employees of Firefly, officials of the space industry and senior leaders of the NASA, including the agency administrator, Janet Petro.

The Firefly Lunar Mission, an emerging company dedicated mainly to the construction of rockets, is one of the three moving moles. The Japanese Ispace launched her second landing module in the same rocket as Firefly in January, before Intuitive Machines embarked on her second lunar mission on Wednesday.

Two navigation cameras aboard Blue Ghost were used to detect hazards on the lunar surface during their final descent, helping the spacecraft to go to an ideal landing place. The impact sensors of the four -legged carbon legs activated the blue ghost engine shutdown at the time of landing.

On March 16, he will record a lunar sunset, offering details on how the Levite dust on the surface under solar influence creating the mysterious glow of the lunar horizon for the first time by the astronaut of Eugene Cernan, of the Apollo mission. The arrival of Blue Ghost will be followed on March 6 by the IM-2 mission, of the Tejana company intuitive machines, with its Athena landing module. But this time, the company says that it has made key improvements in the hexagonal shape module, which has a higher and thinner profile than Blue Ghost and the approximate height of an adult giraffe. Athena departed on Wednesday aboard a Spacex rocket, taking a more direct route to Mons Mouton, the alunseous site to the south to which he has ever pointed out.