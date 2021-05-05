Families of students in private schools in Ajman reported that they had received a letter from the school administration, last Thursday, inviting them to the need for their children to return to school again, starting from Sunday, stressing the commitment of the students’ families to transfer them to and from the school during the school day, despite They are involved in the school transport service, which led to a state of confusion for families.

Relatives of students: Abdul Rahman Haroun, Noura Salah, and Ibrahim Youssef told Emirates Today that “the timing of students’ return to school is difficult, because it came suddenly after a long period of distance education, in addition to its application in the blessed month of Ramadan, with what it has. From the privacy of rituals and the difference in work hours ».

They stated that the message stated: “The school receives kindergarten and first-grade students in accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Education, at a rate of 50% of the total number, and other classes continue to study remotely, until the end of the blessed month of Ramadan, and please deliver students and receive them after school hours, This is until the school completes the precautionary measures related to transportation and the concerned employees.

The students ‘families added that “the message specified the start of the kindergarten school hours at 9:30 am and ends at 12 noon, and the beginning of the first class at 9:30 am and ends at one in the afternoon, and this confuses the students’ families, and directly affects the attendance of parents.” .

The school attributed its delay in sending the message to the students’ families until the afternoon of last Thursday, to receiving the decision from the Ministry of Education late on the same day, explaining that it required the students’ families to deliver their children, in the first week of the students’ return to school, in order to be able to sterilize the buses Schools, and conducting two checks for every bus driver to ensure that drivers are free of infection with “Corona”.

The school clarified to “Emirates Today” that the decision to send relatives of students to the school is temporary, and the school provides them with the option of “remote education”, if they do not have enough time to transport their children to school, because of their work and attendance schedules.

The school decided to receive kindergarten and first grade students, in accordance with the “Education” decision.





