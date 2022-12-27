A private school filed a lawsuit before the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases, requesting that a woman be obligated to pay her 40,340 dirhams and the legal interest of 12% from the date of the claim until the full payment, while obligating her to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorney’s fees.

The school stated that it is working to provide educational services to enrolled students, support them in education and provide them with a sound upbringing, and is licensed to carry out its work in the country, and that the defendant applied to enroll her children, who were enrolled in the school, but the defendant refused to pay the tuition fees for her aforementioned children, which amounted to 40 thousand and 340 dirhams, confirming that she repeatedly asked the defendant to pay the fees, but she refused without justification and a legitimate reason, which prompted her to file the present lawsuit.

The court stated that the plaintiff must prove his right and the defendant has the right to deny it, and it is established jurisprudence and jurisprudence that the burden of proof falls on the plaintiff, and that the plaintiff is legally assigned to prove his claim and provide evidence that confirms his claim, and that the trial court is not obligated to assign the opponent to provide evidence for his defence, Or draw his attention to the requirements of this defense. She clarified that since the plaintiff’s attorney had requested to oblige the defendant to pay 40,340 dirhams for her registration of her children at the school, the case papers were devoid of evidence that a request was submitted by the defendant to register her children or that there were contracts concluded between the parties to the litigation, and it was devoid of any documents that would be clarified. The court confirmed the validity of the claim, and ruled that the case be dismissed.