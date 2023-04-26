Families of students in a private school in Sharjah complained that the school prevented the entry of their children who were absent from attendance last week, and registered them in the list of absentees at the beginning of this week, in addition to preventing the entry of students who did not commit to cutting hair, and summoning their parents, and when they contacted the administration, he did not respond Nobody on them.

Umm Omar said: “The third trimester has begun

Last week at my children’s school, but because they got used to the vacation in the month of Ramadan, they did not go to their school hours, but they returned to work after the holiday, and upon their arrival at school they were prevented from entering, and the administration asked them not to come without a guardian, and students who They did not cut their hair from entering, and we received a letter stating that the children were absent.”

Another parent said: “We received a notification from the school the day before yesterday, stating that the children were absent, and after communicating with the school administration, we discovered that the children were expelled due to their absence last week, although on this day a large number of students were absent, as it is the last week of Ramadan and it followed it.” Eid vacation,” pointing out that the administration refused to hand over the children’s textbooks for the third semester.

A student’s guardian, who preferred not to be named, stated that he was surprised by his son’s attendance at the house early on the first day of this week, and when he asked him about the reason, he told him that he was prevented from entering the school because of the length of his hair, and the lack of commitment to cutting it, and he received a letter from the administration stating that his son was absent, and when He contacted the administration, but did not receive a response.

For his part, the Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Ali Al Hosani, said via live broadcast: “We received a complaint yesterday morning, about a school that prevented students who were absent last week, and who did not commit to cutting hair from entering, and immediately the oversight team we have in the authority moved to the school.” concerned, and continued the matter, especially since the students who were absent during this period deprived them of distributing textbooks and entering school at the beginning of the week.

He added: «With the beginning of the year or the academic semester, we face pressure and complaints about a lack of services, but we have more than one way to communicate with parents, whether by e-mail, personal attendance, or the authority’s website, and we deal with these complaints as challenges that we aim to address. and reduce it.”