Ciudad Juarez.– This afternoon a small plane caught fire at the city’s airport, according to reports from travelers who were at the scene.

The incident was reported shortly before 1:00 p.m., when a private plane caught fire for unknown reasons.

Fire department personnel arrived at the scene but were denied access as airport emergency personnel took charge of the fire.

So far, Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte has not officially reported what happened at the Abraham González airport.