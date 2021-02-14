This week, the Moscow Exchange index again approached the historic maximum reached as recently as in January. The stock market did not seem to notice the strongest economic downturn in six years, which in turn raises concerns about possible overheating and inflation of the stock market bubble. Especially considering that the growth of quotations correlates well with the arrival of a “people’s” investor on the stock exchange, which, on the one hand, is great for overall development, on the other hand, it entails certain risks. The experts interviewed by Izvestia, however, do not see a serious bubble on the Russian stock exchanges and believe that the potential for growth has not yet been exhausted.

A crisis without collapse

Almost all crises are followed by a collapse and subsequent long-term stagnation of the stock market. A classic example is the crash during the Great Depression in the United States, when the Dow Jones index collapsed almost 10 times, and recovered to pre-crisis values ​​only after almost 30 years, in the late 1950s. A similar situation developed in Japan in the early 1990s, where the losses of the Nikkei index have not yet been won back.

This is not the case during the coronavirus crisis. The deep recession ended in most countries in March last year, long before the bottom in the real economy. Almost everywhere the stock market quotes went on the mend, soon exceeded pre-crisis values ​​and went to set one record after another.

Photo: TASS / EPA / KIMIMASA MAYAMA

All this was accompanied by a massive entry into the market of a private investor, although until recently it seemed that exchanges had turned into an arena for large players who trade using complex strategies and advanced algorithms and earn billions on this. The GameStop story, when a group of private social networks conspired to almost bring the hedge fund industry sharks to their knees, clearly showed everyone that the small investor is returning and can be no less a force in the market than in the old days.

People’s Exchange

The Russian stock market is also gradually transforming from a playground for the “big guys” into a popular platform. This trend did not appear yesterday. In our case, the trigger was the amendments to the law on the securities market, which allowed individuals to open individual investment accounts (IIA) since 2015. New investors began to arrive on the Moscow Exchange, first in hundreds of thousands, then in millions. In 2020, the Russian investor market added 4.2 million people at once, that is, more than in all previous years, and in January 2021 – by 626 thousand people.

According to Ilya Frolov, a strategist for the market of shares of Gazprombank, an active inflow of funds from individuals into financial instruments began in the second half of 2019 and increased many times in subsequent quarters.

– If only 93 billion rubles were invested in Russian stocks in 2019, then by the end of 2020 the volume of investments almost tripled – up to 293 billion rubles. As a result – The average daily trading volume on the Moscow Exchange at the end of 2020 was already three times higher than the average for 2018, while the share of private investors in the volume of trading in shares exceeded 40%. This figure is already quite high in comparison with other countries (for example, in the United States, private investors account for only about 20%).

Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna

According to Yaroslav Kabakov, Strategy Director of Investment Company FINAM, the inflow of private investors into the securities market was influenced by several factors: a decrease in bank deposit rates, a powerful rebound after the March fall on all stock exchanges and the rapid development of investment mobile applications.

– More than 8 million private investors have been registered on the Moscow Exchange. The number of individual clients has more than doubled over the year, and the number of active investors has almost quadrupled. Private investors have become a significant force in the market. According to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, only at the end of the third quarter of 2020, the total value of securities in the accounts of individuals amounted to 4.7 trillion rubles, which is 1 trillion rubles higher than the values ​​of the end of 2019. The main beneficiary of this inflow is the stock market: bonds, stocks, the trust management segment, collective investments, where money is also actively beginning to flow, and the topic related to IIA that has received a second wind.

At the same time, analysts point out that, despite the colossal interest of individual investors in securities, institutional players still rule the market. According to Pyotr Pushkarev, chief analyst at Teletrade, we are talking about banks and companies that manage exchange-traded assets, as well as foreign hedge funds. The average daily volume of transactions in shares on the Moscow Exchange ranges from RUB 80 billion and more, depending on the season. And the net investments of private investors in Russian stocks (if we take into account the entire difference in volumes between buy and sell transactions) slightly exceed half of this amount, and this is a month, not a day.

– According to the Bank of Russia, 5.7% of brokerage accounts account for 94% of client assets, the top 1% of accounts – 64% of assets, – says Ilya Frolov. – At the same time, the amount of assets on more than 75% of accounts does not exceed 10 thousand rubles, and in aggregate, they form only 0.02% of individuals’ assets on brokerage services. Obviously, the bulk of retail investors are not able to create big moves, only the largest investors in this category can do it.

Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna

According to Frolov, situations similar in essence to the GameStop case occur periodically in Russia. Typically, these movements affect low-liquid stocks – no big capital is required to raise them. The main resources for coordinating actions are information and signals in special channels – just like in the United States.

“However, the scale of these movements and their consequences for other market participants is low for a number of reasons. First, the Moscow Exchange effectively limits the fluctuations in stock prices throughout the day. Secondly, unlike the United States, a number of indicators are not publicly disclosed in Russia, in particular the volume of short positions. In addition, market-neutral investment strategies are not very popular in Russia; the volume of short positions in Russian stocks, in my opinion, is noticeably lower than in the US market. But it was the extremely high shorting rate in GameStop stocks, which drew attention to investors from the community on Reddit, and attracted attention and became the root cause of this attack.

– Russian investors do not yet have much extra money to do this just for fun, – states Pyotr Pushkarev. – And the number of players who have decided to bet significant money for themselves on a dark horse-share for the company with the crowd may be much more limited than the number of investors with a more serious approach, who for the most part are ready to invest exclusively in the well-known blue chips. So far, we also have not developed a strategy for a fall on the part of large short-term funds, and this is for the best.

The bubble is not threatening yet

Another and much more serious danger may be associated with the overestimation of the market, which is still growing rapidly in difficult macroeconomic conditions. This is also a global problem, which, say, in the United States is expressed in the ratio of the price of shares to earnings from them (P / E ratio). Normally, this indicator can range from 5: 1 to 25: 1, but now it has exceeded well over 30: 1. However, this criterion does not work on the Russian market: last fall, the P / E at the Moscow Exchange barely exceeded 15: 1.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

According to Pyotr Pushkarev, today’s values ​​of the Moscow Exchange index are still just over 200 points higher than the previous pre-viral peak in January 2020, which was at 3226.89 points.

– Fundamentally, the Russian economy of the 2021 model is, of course, not stronger, but so far weaker in all macro indicators than the economy a year ago. However, let’s not discount three key points. First, stock quotes always take into account future expectations of companies’ revenues and earnings. Secondly, on our exchanges, investors pay attention to buying shares of the companies least affected by the crisis: the greatest damage has been done to small and medium-sized businesses, and most of these companies have never entered the stock exchange. Thirdly, the price of any Russian shares is measured on the exchange in rubles, but the ruble itself as a unit of measurement is now actually worth less: the purchasing power of the ruble has significantly decreased over the past year.