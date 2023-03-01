A prisoner at the Morón de la Frontera prison (Seville) is being investigated as the alleged perpetrator of having strangled a cellmate to death with a shoelace. When the officials of the prison called Sevilla II went to the cell after being alerted, they found the prisoner with the initials EVP, 31 years old and Spanish nationality, dead, presumably at the hands of his cellmate, initials OEA, 29 years old and origin Moroccan. The homicide occurred around noon last Tuesday.

After the prison officials certified the death of the inmate, the Police went to the prison to carry out an initial inspection of the cell, while the corpse was transferred to the Forensic Anatomical Institute to carry out an autopsy, progress has been made Seville newspaper. The alleged attacker has been placed in an isolation cell while the investigation progresses. “The motive for death is unknown, but the alleged murderer had been in the module for a short time. These deaths are usually due to outstanding debts or serious mental disorders, although everything points to a settling of scores because they spent a short time in the module”, prison sources report.

The alleged aggressor was pending the process of expulsion to Morocco, and has numerous pending cases of sentences, all processed in Criminal Courts in the province of Almería, most of them for home robberies, with no record of any crime. of blood so far. On his part, the deceased had been in the module where the events took place for less than a week and came from another respectful one (with some self-management by the inmates), from where he had been expelled for a positive drug test. The prison authorities are not aware that there was any problem between the two, according to the same sources of the investigation.

The alleged attacker has been placed in an isolation cell while the investigation progresses, and it is expected that, in compliance with the usual protocol in these cases, he will be transferred to another prison for security reasons, which will be decided as the investigation develops.

Deaths in Martutene and Zaballa

On the other hand, an inmate from the Martutene prison, in San Sebastián, was found dead this morning in the infirmary cell, where he was treating himself for a physical ailment, the Basque Government reported this Wednesday. This is a 57-year-old man who was in a preventive situation. The inmate was alone in the cell and showed no external signs of violence.

This death is added to the one that occurred a day earlier in the Zaballa prison (Álava), where officials who went to open the cells found the lifeless body of a 22-year-old young man on Tuesday. The deceased is a young man with a firm conviction who was facing a long prison sentence for a felony. He was admitted to the Álava prison in September 2020 and no indications had been detected in him that would motivate the activation of the suicide prevention protocol.

On this plan to prevent suicides in prison, the Minister of Social Policies, Nerea Melgosa, stated today in an act held in Vitoria that these protocols “are under continuous review”, although “everything can be improved”. The Directorate of Justice of the autonomous Executive has initiated separate information files on these two deaths in order to determine and analyze the causes of death.

In the last decade, the Basque prisons have registered the death of 25 people deprived of liberty in the three Basque prisons, three of them registered since the Basque Government took over prison management in October 2021.