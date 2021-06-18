The attack took place in the income module when the inmate, considered to be highly aggressive, returned to prison after a permit Facilities of the Campos del Río prison, in a file photo. / edu bottle / agm

Two officials from the Campos del Río prison were injured on Friday night after being attacked by an inmate. According to union sources explained, the attack took place in the income module once the inmate, considered to be highly aggressive, returned to prison after a leave of absence.

At that moment, sources assured, he pounced on the two workers, brutally attacking them with kicks and punches. The officials required medical attention at the prison. As a result of these events, the Acaip union reiterated “the lack of personnel and resources that make it difficult to carry out the service without endangering their physical integrity.”