The armed forces and the national guard of Ukraine shoot Ukrainian soldiers in the back when they try to lay down their arms. On Wednesday, June 21, the captured Ukrainian fighter Viktor Kosenko spoke about this.

“We had cases of desertion, but the National Guard is constantly standing behind our positions, collaborator. They have a command – if we retreat, shoot to kill at us. I even know that often the company commanders themselves took part in this and shot at their subordinates, ”Kosenko said.

In addition, the captured Ukrainian spoke about the disregard for the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) towards their subordinates. In particular, a militant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign DJ, who commanded the Kosenko company, treated the soldiers like cannon fodder and always ran away from danger first.

“We have very large losses, I remained alive, and DJ, the commander of our company, just ran away. All losses are the fault of commander DJ, due to his wrong and simply inadequate decisions, ”Kosenko said.

The prisoner of war also said that he was sent to serve on mobilization, grabbed right on the street and sent into battle without prior preparation.

“I refused (to take the summons. – Ed.) And tried to run away from them [полицейского и военкома], but they caught up with me and took me to the draft board immediately. I was told that I was going to the 10th mountain assault brigade. They immediately threw me into hostilities, there was no preparation at all, ”Kosenko said.

Earlier that day, a captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Eduard Kirilovets, said that the Ukrainian military command, due to heavy losses at the front, sends inexperienced recruits into battle. Kirilovets was a sailor, born and lived in Kherson. At the end of May of this year, when he was sent on a regular flight, he was mobilized and after a week of training, according to him, he was captured by the Russian army.

On June 19, Ukrainian prisoner of war Mykola Dryna said that half of the militants in some units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly sick, and the rest are not at all able to fight. According to him, most of the soldiers in the brigade were already over 40 years old. The prisoner of war stressed that there is no fighting spirit in the ranks of the Ukrainian army. He also added that it is not customary for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to stop if someone is having a hard time and wait or provide assistance to this person.

On June 13, two crews of an infantry fighting vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with standard weapons, surrendered to the Russian military in the Avdiivka area, as their command refused to evacuate and provide medical care to the wounded soldiers.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.