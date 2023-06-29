A soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), whose identity is not disclosed, complained about the disregard of senior commanders for the fighters and told how he was taken prisoner. Personnel at the disposal of “Izvestia” is June 29.

“While we were in our positions, we were shelled every two or three hours. Could not sleep for two days. There wasn’t much of a connection. Outfit too. It was scary. And our “bold” leadership for the entire time of my stay, in different positions, was chilling in the apartments of Kherson, moreover, in different districts, ”he complained.

The Ukrainian military added that there were also problems with the provision of food: the food was not the first freshness.

“I’m tired of such a disregard, I want to live, not survive. Therefore, Nikolai and I decided to surrender and pulled up another of our comrades, but the decision was not easy, ”said the prisoner.

Also, the fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told how he, along with other military men, organized a plan to surrender the Russian army.

“When we were discussing the transition plan, our platoon leader with the call sign *** randomly overheard the conversation. The first feeling was that they would shoot us now … But when the phrase “I’m in business” sounded from him, we exhaled and began to think how to do it covertly and safely, first of all for us, ”the fighter shared.

According to him, the platoon commander, together with the chief, accompanied this operation. At night they sailed towards the left bank of the Dnieper in a boat. Seeing land, they picked up a white rag, after which the Russian military took them away. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told the Russian serviceman about the plan and gave him the phone numbers given by the commander of the Ukrainian platoon.

“The plan was simple. When we get there, we give numbers so that the Russian military can contact them personally. After that, our commander withdraws his unit and saves the lives of his subordinates,” the military said.

The soldier also turned to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a request to stop sending fathers and sons to their deaths.

Earlier, on June 11, a prisoner of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmitry Distion, said that the Ukrainian military did not want to fight and were very tired of the fighting. He noted that the Russian military treats him well: they feed him three times a day and dress him, “there is nothing to be offended by.”

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.