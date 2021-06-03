A prisoner is being tried for a crime he committed 47 years ago

Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, nicknamed “Carlos”, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 for his conviction in the 1974 attack on the Publicis store in the French capital, Paris, is being tried for a third time in the same case from September 22 to 24, according to what a judicial source said Thursday.

The trial before the Paris Special Assize Court, which the Court of Cassation ordered in November 2019, will be limited to the length of the sentence only.

On March 15, 2018, the Paris Criminal Court of Appeal confirmed the life sentence against Carlos, which had been issued against him in March 2017, after he was found guilty of throwing a bomb at the Parisian supermarket, killing two people and wounding 37.

The Court of Cassation had violated part of the decision of the Criminal Court, which convicted Carlos of “possession of an explosive device and transporting it without legal justification”, a hand grenade, and of murder “as a result of an explosive device”.

The Court of Cassation considered that the transfer of the grenade “was a necessary process for the commission of the following other offences” and that the Criminal Court convicted Carlos of the charge of transporting a bomb, but sentenced him twice for the same thing.

The Court of Cassation referred Carlos, 71, to a new special criminal court, in order to determine the length of the sentence, leaving only the conviction for murder and attempted murder.

Carlos has been imprisoned in France since the summer of 1994, after being chased for 20 years.

His conviction in connection with the attack on the Publicis supermarket was his third life sentence after being found guilty of murdering two policemen in Paris in 1975 and as part of four bombings in France in 1982 and 1983.