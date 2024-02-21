A prisoner stole 300 thousand rubles from a cellmate, introducing himself as the mayor of Fryazino

A prisoner in a Ryazan colony introduced himself as the mayor of Fryazino near Moscow and stole almost 300 thousand rubles from another convict, promising to place him in the elite troops after his release. This is reported by Baza.

According to the publication, everything happened in 2020. The victim was serving his sentence in Correctional Colony No. 5 in the Ryazan Region, where he met a man who introduced himself as the mayor of Fryazino. He offered to place the convict in a good military unit for 1.3 million rubles, demanding part of the money in advance. The cellmate agreed and transferred 200 thousand from his wife’s bank card to the specified account.

Having been released, the man signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense and left for the special military operation zone (SVO). The “mayor,” taking advantage of his absence, called his wife and asked to transfer another 90 thousand rubles for warm clothes and protection for her husband. In total, the attacker stole 290 thousand rubles from his cellmate. Soon the victim and his wife realized that they had been deceived and contacted the police.

