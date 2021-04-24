The Sangonera La Verde prison was the scene this Saturday of a new attack on an official, according to sources from the Acaip union.

The attack occurred at noon, when the inmates were locked up after lunch. An inmate violently revolted against the service officials, breaking the septum of one of them, according to union sources.

The worker had to be transferred to the hospital for medical attention. Fran Mauri, Acaip’s organizational secretary, explained that “thanks to the professionalism and good work of the officials, together with the help of trusted inmates, it has been possible to reduce and isolate the inmate.”

The union has spent years denouncing the shortage of human resources in the centers to stop this type of violence. Acaip also regrets that the prison protocol does not recognize these officials as being of authority.