General view of the Aranjuez prison (Madrid), in December 2018. Julio de la Fuente (Europa Press)

The security forces are looking for a prisoner from the Aranjuez prison who fled this Thursday after hitting and getting away from the two National Police officers who were guarding him when he was transferred from the police station to the courts of the Madrid town, as confirmed to this newspaper Penitentiary Institutions.

The escape of this inmate occurred around 10:30 this Thursday after arriving at the police station from the prison to be transferred by the National Police to the courts. At one point, the prisoner pounced on two of the officers who were guarding him and fled. The two officers were injured.

According to publish abc, the prisoner is Mario GR, 20 years old and in jail since he was arrested in May 2022 as the alleged perpetrator of the attack with a knife on another 25-year-old man during a discussion at the Nambroca (Toledo) festivities. Born in the Polígono de Toledo neighborhood, he is tattooed on his head and neck.

