Mash: a 35-year-old prisoner escaped from a temporary detention facility in the Krasnodar Territory

In the Krasnodar region, a former 35-year-old fighter of the Wagner PMC escaped from a temporary detention center (IVS). This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the channel, the defendant was arrested for ten days for petty hooliganism. However, during a walk after five days in custody, he decided to escape. The man bent the metal bars of the fence, climbed onto the enclosure and was able to overcome the fence.

Now law enforcement officers are looking for the fugitive. It is noted that he had previously been convicted on drug charges.

