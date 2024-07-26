A 39-year-old inmate died on Thursday at the Topas Penitentiary Centre (Salamanca) after allegedly setting fire to the mattress in his cell, according to information provided on Friday by the union Acaip-UGT and confirmed to EL PAÍS by sources from the Penitentiary Institutions. The intense smoke caused forced the evacuation of another 15 inmates who were at that time in the isolation module, where prisoners who have been involved in an incident or are considered dangerous for the crimes they have committed are held. The incident occurred six days after three inmates from the Alcalá-Meco prison (Madrid) had to be hospitalised for another fire, also caused by the burning of a mattress.

The incident in the Salamanca prison – which has 902 inmates – occurred at around 8:30 pm, when the prisoners were already locked in their cells. The fire alarm went off in gallery 2 of the isolation module, which quickly mobilised the officers on duty, who went equipped with extinguishing equipment to the cell from which smoke was beginning to rise. Prison mattresses are fireproof and do not produce flames on their own, but they do produce smoke when a heat source is applied to them constantly, according to union sources. It was precisely the intensity of the smoke that made it difficult for the workers to enter the room due to a lack of visibility to get the inmate out, who by the time he was rescued was already showing serious symptoms of intoxication.

The prisoner – a repeat offender, accused of theft and who had accumulated several sanctions for bad behaviour, the last of which had led to his admission to the isolation module three days earlier – was rescued unconscious and, despite the attempts at cardiovascular resuscitation that the centre’s health services carried out on him for 45 minutes, he died. Sources from the Penitentiary Institutions indicate that the incident has already been brought to the attention of the court on duty and that the Ministry of the Interior has opened a so-called “preliminary investigation” (internal investigation) to determine the causes. These same sources declined to specify the final causes of the man’s death, until the results of the autopsy are known.

The smoke caused by the fire forced the evacuation of another 15 inmates and their relocation to other cells until the affected gallery could be reopened hours later. According to the union Acaip-UGT, during this movement of inmates “there were very tense moments due to the profile of the prisoners in solitary confinement”, although in the end the prison workers prevented any incidents from occurring. This union, the largest among prison officers, claims that with the arson attacks the prisoners seek “various objectives, such as causing their transfer, demanding medication or attacking the prison workers, putting their own lives at risk as well as those of the officers”.

Last week’s fire in Alcalá-Meco also occurred early in the evening. The alleged perpetrator was a 19-year-old inmate who was considered to be troublesome and who had caused several incidents throughout the day that included self-harm. In this case, the inmate placed the mattress against the cell door and set it on fire. He, his cellmate (with burns) and the inmate in an adjoining cell had to be hospitalised. The smoke forced the 34 inmates who were in the affected gallery at that time to be evacuated to one of the prison’s courtyards that day.