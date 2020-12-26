A module 10 prisoner of the Penitentiary Center Port III of El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz) he amputated his penis on the evening of December 24 after his wife did not want to go to communicate with him in an intimate visit. The Association Your Abandonment Can Kill Me has pointed out in a note that the prison workers found the “dantesque” image with the cell “full of blood and the prisoner bleeding from said mutilation”.

Upon seeing the scene, the agents proceeded to quickly notify the health workers of the center who immediately appeared in the department, as reported by the association, which details that the inmate, with a psychiatric disorder, his member was amputated after his wife refused an intimate vis a vis.

On the other hand, from the Association Your Abandonment Can Kill Me, they denounce “the lack of psychiatric prisons, as well as psychiatrists for this type of inmates, the poor training of prison workers Yet the deficient classification ”of the inmates by the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions.

Assaults for a SIM card

This has not been the only incident in the Puerto III Penitentiary Center. The association has also denounced assaults on officials after they performed cell searches for the suspicions that there was a mobile distributed among the inmates of module 15.

After searching the cell of an inmate, officials detected a SIM card in a socket. When the prisoner saw it, he was exalted, denying that he belonged and accusing the workers of having left him there, attacking them. Specific, kicked the official closest to him and a shove in the chest and a punch in the side to another, after which the rest of the classmates reacted and they reduced the prisoner after a struggle, while the workers had to receive health care in the center.

With a long history of assaults on officials, the inmate kept throwing himself on the ground in front of the cameras, insulting and threatening continuously during transport and, due to the latest instructions that almost no longer allow mechanical clamping, only he is temporarily isolatedexplains the association.