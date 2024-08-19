Karam Abu Daqa has invented a game with his hands and the iron bars of his cell in the Khan Yunis prison in the south of the Gaza Strip, where he takes refuge with his family. All to make his daughters, the youngest of whom is barely two years old, forget that they are in prison. It is the only place where they have been able to settle in a miserable way after 10 months of war that have forced them to move several times within this small Palestinian territory of 365 square kilometers. “We live in two prisons: the large prison in the Gaza Strip and the small prison where we are taking refuge. But at least we are still breathing,” Abu Daqa explains to this newspaper.

The former prison, financed with Qatari money, had the capacity to house around 1,200 inmates. For weeks, some 20,000 Gazans have been living within its walls with nowhere else to go, estimates Ramzi Hamdan, a former prison supervisor who is now in charge of organising the shelter.

More than 40,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza since the start of the Israeli military offensive in October, according to figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by the Islamist Hamas movement. The bombing of the Strip began after militants from this extremist group infiltrated Israel to carry out an attack that left 1,200 dead and more than 200 kidnapped, of whom around 100 remain in Gaza.

Ahmed Ramadan Abu Atta and his family have been displaced seven times and have finally found refuge in a cell in this Khan Yunis prison. Mohamed Solaimane

Abu Daqa’s family spends as much time as possible in the yard, so that the girls do not feel the oppression of the cell. “They constantly ask me: ‘Isn’t this a prison for criminals? So why are we here? Are we criminals because we left our homes?'” recalls the father of the family.

No options

Before the fighting began in October, the prison held some 650 criminals sentenced to long jail terms and some even to death for murder, drug trafficking or collaborating with Israel, Hamdan said. In December, when Israeli troops approached the area, they all escaped after security guards fled, feeling cornered by the shelling.

Ahmed Ramadan Abu Atta, 43, his wife, four children and a newborn grandson arrived months later in May, one of the first families to seek refuge in this once sinister and forbidden place, which remains somewhat standing despite the incessant bombing. Adults and children have arranged themselves in a cell with four bunk beds that they cleared of debris upon arrival. Ramadan, Abu Atta’s wife, explains that at first no one was able to sleep. “Just the thought of living in a place that once housed prisoners convicted of murder, drug trafficking, treason or other crimes is terrifying and keeps you up at night,” she says.

Moreover, the prison is a building of the Hamas government, which took control of the Strip in 2007 after winning a Palestinian legislative election months earlier, and therefore could be bombed at any time. But after having spent months sleeping in a tent, surrounded by sand, rodents, reptiles and extreme heat, those concrete walls are even comforting, despite the danger they may represent.

The former prison is located right next to areas of Khan Yunis that the Israeli army has ordered to evacuate, and recent bombings in these areas have left several dozen people dead in recent days. Tens of thousands of people have fled again, but Abu Atta and his family decided to take all the risks in the absence of a better option. In recent weeks, other desperate families have arrived at the prison seeking refuge.

“What other option do we have? What can we do? Where can we go?” asks Abu Atta. “I discussed it with my wife and children, and we agreed that we would stay in the prison. Hopefully we won’t have to move again,” explains the father of a family. According to UN estimates, Nearly 1.9 million Gazansout of a total of 2.2 million inhabitants, have been forced to move since October.

General view of the courtyard of Khan Yunis prison in the southern Gaza Strip, where thousands of Palestinian families have sought refuge from Israeli bombardment Mohamed Solaimane

Without any assistance

Hamdan, the former prison supervisor, explains that the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has not recognised this prison as a centre for displaced persons, because it does not meet the minimum security conditions and is not psychologically suitable. As a result, no humanitarian aid reaches the place, the already scarce amount that manages to enter Gaza. Day by day, the needs of the families living between the barbed wire and iron bars are increasing.

And every day, the prison looks more like a displaced persons camp, like the ones that are popping up all over southern Gaza. Tents, people selling what they have found or collected in some field to earn some money and families crowded together trying to wash clothes and cook in precarious mud and wood ovens… Many have decided to sleep right in the prison yard so as not to feel like they are in a cell and to run less risk if the building is bombed.

At its core, Khan Yunis prison remains more of a prison than a refuge: the heavy iron doors can only be opened from outside the cells, an impressive barbed wire fence surrounds the perimeter, and messages left by prisoners are still written on the walls. “Adults and children are reading these messages all day long. In addition to the fear of being bombed, there is a kind of psychological exhaustion from being in a place associated with criminals,” explains Hamdan.

This week, a new round of negotiations to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza began in Doha. The negotiations involve international mediators (the US, Egypt and Qatar) and representatives sent by Israel, but no Hamas spokesperson. The aim is to at least put this bloody conflict on hold. Against this backdrop, there is the threat that the war in Gaza could become a regional conflict after the assassinations, two weeks ago and in less than 24 hours, of Hamas’ political leader, Ismail Haniya, in Tehran and a leader of the Lebanese militia Hezbollah, in a suburb of Beirut.

This article was published in collaboration with Egab, a platform that works with journalists from the Middle East and Africa.

You can follow Future Planet in X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.