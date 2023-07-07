Still without boots, and yes with heels, Princess Leonor this Friday shook the gloved hand of the military command of the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, the next stop for the successor to the throne in her training as Queen. She was with her parents, escorted by a delegation headed by Defense Minister Margarita Robles, with heels slightly higher than those of the new recruit, who landed from Atlantic College in Wales, where she studied the international baccalaureate.

The Princess accompanied her parents to the delivery of the Royal Employment Offices and the appointment of the new officers of the Army. King Felipe VI went to his old military training house in uniform, and Queen Letizia in pristine white without sleeves. Before they were in Catalonia, at the Princess of Girona Awards.

This first visit to the Zaragoza campus of the Army was only to measure it, since the course begins in more than a month, on August 17. It was an appetizer of his next military years, of which the social chronicle highlighted his black polka dot dress for around one hundred euros a piece. A three-year study plan awaits the Princess in the barracks, which also includes the Military Naval School of Marín (Pontevedra) and the General Air Academy of San Javier (Murcia).

complicity and control



Although soon more than the suit -which will be uniform- the temperance with which Leonor assumes the challenges will matter -such as belonging to the crew of the school ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano-, this time they have talked above all about tastes and styling. Those who know say that her heel was “sensible”, that the makeup was “subtle”, that the “small bag” was made of “vegan leather” (whatever that means), that the flowing hair was correct and that for the polka dots on her clothes, she is inspired by her mother, who was fond of that Andalusian style.

But beyond the appearance was Don Felipe’s complicity with his eldest daughter, whom he educates and understands for sharing a destiny sealed since birth. He was also in that position at his age, 17 years old. She obediently follows his steps and asks him in whispers. This Friday was an act of control of the military establishment, essential in a democracy, which ends a week of acts and protocols. The Princess has a few days of vacation left in Majorca. And then, firm!, to the early morning routine of the soldiers.