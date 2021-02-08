The sequel to A Prince in New York will be released after 31 years. The film, starring Eddie Murphy, can be seen through Amazon Prime Video, and has become one of the most anticipated productions by subscribers of the streaming service.

So that the wait does not become long, Prime Video posted a new trailer for the film at the Super Bowl, showing new details about the feature film. Among the actors seen in the video are James Earl Jones and Wesley snipes.

A Prince in New York 2 – Release Date

Amazon Prime Video announced that it will release the film on March 5, 2021. In addition, he confirmed that the long-awaited sequel can be seen in more than 240 countries. A prince of New York 2 It is directed by Craig Brewer, while Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield wrote the script.

A Prince in New York 2 will show how King Akeem returns to America to find his son named Lavelle, and groom him as the new ruler of Zamunda.

A prince in New York 2 – official synopsis

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, the newly crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted assistant Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on a fun new adventure that takes them on a journey the world from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York, where it all began.