After more than three decades of waiting, the sequel to A prince in New York is a few hours away from being released. The feature film, starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, is one of the most anticipated by Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

A Prince in New York 2 – Release Date

The film will be released on March 5, 2021 via Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service also announced that the sequel will be available in more than 240 countries. Craig Brewer is the director of the film, while the script was written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield.

A Prince in New York 2 will show how King Akeem returns to America to find his son named Lavelle, and groom him as the new ruler of Zamunda.

A Prince in New York 2 – trailer

A Prince in New York 2 – Opening Time

A prince in New York 2 will premiere this Friday, March 5, 2021 via Amazon Prime Video . The times in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are as follows:

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

A prince in New York 2 – official synopsis

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, the newly crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted aide Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on a fun new adventure that takes them on a world tour from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York, where it all began.

A prince in New York 2 – official poster

The new poster of A prince in New York 2 lets you see the characters of the long-awaited film. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

How to get Amazon Prime Video for free?

For watch Amazon Prime Video for free, you just have to access the official streaming website and click on the button start my free trial period. Then you must register with a credit or debit card, and for seven days, you can enjoy exclusive series and movies on the portal. After this time, the service will ask you whether or not you want to continue with the account.