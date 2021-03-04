The sequel to A Prince in New York will be released after 33 years. The movie starring Eddie murphy It will be released in March and promises fans a new story, but alongside the characters that appeared in the first installment.

In this plot we will see Akeem Joffer (Murphy) return once more to the United States to meet a son she had on her first trip.

Synopsis of A Prince in New York 2

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, the newly crowned King Akeem and his trusted assistant Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on a fun new adventure that takes them on a world tour from their great African nation to the borough of Queens. , New York, where it all began.

Trailer of A Prince in New York 2

When and where to see A prince in New York 2?

A prince in New York 2 (Coming 2 America) will be available exclusively from March 5, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, a platform that also has the prequel available.

How to get Amazon Prime Video for free?

For watch Amazon Prime Video for free, you just have to access the official streaming website and click on the button start my free trial period, register, along with a credit or debit card and for seven days you will be able to enjoy exclusive series and movies on the portal. After this time, the service will ask you whether or not you want to continue with the account.