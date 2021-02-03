After 31 years, the sequel to A Prince in New York will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The feature film starring Eddie Murphy is one of the most anticipated by subscribers of the streaming service.

So that the wait does not become long, Prime Video has released a new poster for the film showing the entire cast of the film. Among the actors seen in the poster are James Earl Jones, John Amos as Cleo McDowell and Wesley snipes.

The new poster of A prince in New York 2 lets you see the characters of the long-awaited film. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

A prince in New York 2 – official synopsis

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, the newly crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted assistant Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on a fun new adventure that takes them on a journey the world from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York, where it all began.

A Prince in New York 2 – trailer

A Prince in New York 2 – Release Date

Amazon Prime Video announced that it will release the sequel on March 5, 2021. In addition, it confirmed that The tape will be seen in more than 240 countries. A prince of New York 2 it is directed by Craig Brewer, while the script is written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield.

The sequel will tell how King Akeem returns to America to find his son named Lavelle, and groom him as the Prince of Zamunda.