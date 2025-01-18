The Primitiva draw held this Saturday has left a guesser second category (5 hits + complementary) that has won a prize of 218,072.27 euros.

Specifically, the winning ticket has been sold in receiving office number 75,350 of Valls (Tarragona), located at Avda. del Fornàs, 8, has been reported by State Lotteries and Betting.

Likewise, in the third category (5 correct answers) other 158 correct They have pocketed a prize of 2,530.37 euros each.

As there are no special category correct tickets (6 correct +

refund) or first category (6 hits), the pot is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single first-class winner with a special category could win a prize of 39 million of euros.

The raffle collection held this Saturday has amounted to a total of 11,798,795 euros.