The Primitiva draw held this Saturday has left a guesser first category (6 hits), which has won a prize of 1,448,520.10 euros.

The winning ticket has been validated in administration number 1 of Durango (Vizcaya), State Lotteries and Betting has reported.

On the other hand, in the second category (5 hits + complementary), other 11 right have won a prize 21,354.10 euros each.

On this occasion there have been no special category winners (6 hits + refund), so the pot is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single first-class winner with a special category could win a prize of 34 million of euros.

The fundraising in the raffle held this Saturday has amounted to a total of 12,327,376 euros.