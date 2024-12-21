The Primitiva draw held this Saturday has left a guesser first category (6 hits), which has won a prize of 1,227,871.64 euros.

The winning ticket has been validated in the receiving office number 67,730 of Arafo (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), reports Loterías y Apuestas del Estado through a note.

On the other hand, in the second category (5 hits + complementary) there have been a total of four rightwhich have been taken 49,778.58 euros each one a prize.

Specifically, these four tickets have been validated in lottery administration number 20 of Tarragonareceiving office number 19,520 of Piornal (Cáceres), number 22,375 of Algeciras (Cádiz) and number 82,620 of Valencia.

As there were no special category winners (6 guesses + refund), the pot is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single first-class winner with a special category could win a prize of 23 million of euros.

The fundraising in the raffle of the Primitiva held this Saturday has amounted to a total of 11,275,280 euros.