In recent months we had become accustomed to news of priests showing great acceptance even for stray dogs that entered their churches. Like Father Artur Oliveira than in Brazil he had seen a four-legged girl lying on his chair and had done everything to get him to be adopted by his faithful (and he had succeeded).

But there are also priests who do not consider the Lord’s house worthy for dogs, such as the case of a priest of a church in Cajapampa, Peru, who acted cruelly towards a stray dog ​​who entered the church. : during the mass, the four-legged dog approached the altar, expecting a kind gesture, but the priest gave him a strong kick to chase him away.

Lii Yescu, a faithful present at the church, posted a video of the abuse scene on her TikTok account but the footage was blocked because it was deemed “contrary to guidelines”. However, the video remained online long enough to travel across the country and generate a wave of criticism against the priest who attacked the dog.

In the video, which was then republished on Youtube, the priest is then seen citing fragments of the Bible to “justify himself” and added: “As Jesus said, my house is a house of prayer and not an enclosure”.

A behavior that has even more heated the minds on social media: “Jesus would never have hurt anyone on Earth” reads among the comments, and again: “He was wrong, this priest was really wrong”.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here)Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– Too much stress from tourists, walrus star Freya risks euthanasia in Norway

– Born with six legs, the Eni cat was operated on in Treviso, now he walks and plays in his new home

– Puppy dog ​​killed with sticks, mention of the child who raised the alarm by saving the other two

– Poisoned monkeys in Brazil, is the fear of smallpox. The experts: they are not dangerous

– Jova Beach Party, WWF: “No damage was done, we said no to dozens of sites”

– Over 4,000 Beagle dogs rescued from the hell of pharmaceutical experiments are looking for a new home

– Orbetello is besieged by midges: premises closed early, lights out and damage to tourism

– Grandmother Amelia, the dog Totò and that last hug

– Dear Jovanotti, this time you are wrong

– Found in a landfill today Imai is a dog who saves people

– The thrill of the stray dog ​​seeing the man who drove for hours to save him

– “Help us find Clementina”, drones and psychics were also used for the missing dog

– Antonella Clerici and her dogs: “Dear Oliver and Simba, my masters of anarchy”

– The story of Harvest, the puppy dog ​​who didn’t want to leave the cardboard box in which her owner abandoned her

– The friendship between Thayson and Boby, so a dog bites the rope that keeps his four-legged friend tied

– New York, horse-drawn carriages in Central Park goodbye? The idea of ​​”electric cars” reappears

– The story of Nachito, the hero dog who gave his life to protect his family from a snake

– Thus a woman saves her elderly dog ​​by remaining on a roof of a house submerged by a flood

– Dog killed by Pit Bull in Arezzo, owner of the aggressive dog reported

– France, sighted a beluga in the Seine: second time in two months

– Shock in the UK: Thousands of farmed chickens die from the heat, an investigation opened

– A man tackles the cheering crowd to prevent an injured dog from being trampled and carries him safely on his shoulder

– Dog and cat meet after a year apart, their reaction explains their wonderful relationship

– That silent date with the dog Monday

– Beethoven was found in Turin, a dog left alone in excrement and waste