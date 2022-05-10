The Provincial Court of Murcia has sentenced the priest ALZ to 7 years and 9 months in prison for sexual abuse of a minor. The priest worked as parish priest of the church of San Juan Bautista in Yecla and chaplain of the Virgen del Castillo hospital in the same town. In addition, the sentence, which is not yet final, establishes the payment of 30,000 euros for civil liability.

It was the Bishopric that brought this crime to the attention of the Prosecutor’s Office in July 2019, after conducting an investigation by the judicial vicar of the Diocese upon receiving the complaint of these events.

From the Bishopric they show their “total rejection, once again, and total rejection for the crimes that the judicial resolution attributes to this priest against the victim, with the aggravating circumstance that he was a minor.” In addition, they recall that the now condemned “remains suspended from the exercise of the priestly ministry, as long as he does not finish the canonical criminal process that is underway.”