In Ryazan, a man faces up to five years in prison for rehabilitating Nazism

In Ryazan, a criminal case has been opened against a previously convicted 29-year-old local resident for the rehabilitation of Nazism. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Ryazan region.

The crime was discovered by employees of the Center for Combating Extremism of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region. The case materials have been submitted to the court. The defendant faces up to five years in prison.

According to the investigation, the man was at home and posted messages on a social network with a positive assessment of the crimes of the Nazis, established by the verdict of the International Military Tribunal. He also published videos expressing denial of the facts of punishment of war criminals of the European Axis countries, and expressed disrespect for Defender of the Fatherland Day on his personal page. All his messages could be read by an unlimited number of people.

Earlier it was reported that in the Kaluga region a case was opened against a 17-year-old resident of the Smolensk region for the rehabilitation of Nazism.