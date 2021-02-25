Possibly the idea of pay tribute to the early years of Fleetwood Mac and its founding guitarist, Peter Green, inviting rock greats like Steven Tyler, David Gilmour, Billy gibbons Y Bill wyman, among others, to Mike fleetwood It occurred to him long before the word coronavirus became a trending topic and we all – or almost all – began to talk about “virtuality” and the “new normal” as an everyday thing.

However, when the whole troupe met at the London PalladiumAlthough the possibility of live music being completely paralyzed was not part of daily life, the first case of local Covid-19 had already been detected for a month, and things were starting to get ugly.

Therefore, beyond the many musical attractions that he left as a legacy, the concert Mike Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac will be remembered as one of the last great recitals of the pre-pandemic era.

In addition, Green’s death, which occurred on July 25, 2020, added a seasoning of nostalgia and resignification of a material that time, and especially the period that the band began to transit after the success of their album Fleetwood Mac (1975) and, above all, after the explosion of popularity that the publication of Rumors (1977), unfairly left out.

For this reason, the brand new release of the interpretation of Rattlesnake shake recorded that night, shared by the band led by Fleetwood from the drums and integrated, among others, by Andy Fairweather Low, Jonny Lang Y Zak Starkey, and shared with the Aerosmith singer and the ZZ Top guitarist, it is a welcome occasion to spy even a brief fragment of that special celebration, which It will be available in its full version on April 30.

With Tyler’s unmistakable and aguardent voice in front, in addition to his harmonica; the unmistakable Gibbons with his eternal beard and his inseparable Gibson SG 61, and a Fleetwood-monitored combo that completes the scene with as much precision as sensitivity, the track originally released on the album Then Play On, from 1969, overflows classicism and validity.

Billy Gibbons and Steven Tyler, two of the luxury guests who joined the tribute to Peter Green and Fleetwood Mac. / Photo Capture

It is true that those of Rattlesnake shake They are not the first images of that show, given that since December of last year the video of The Green Manalishi, with Gibbons also in the lineup, but in this case accompanied by Kirk Hammett, from Metallica.

At that event promoted by the drummer and co-founder of the British band also attended, among others, Pete Townshend (The Who), Noel Gallagher (Oasis), John mayall (The Bluesbreakers) and Neil finn (Crowded House).

With this second sample of the celebration now within everyone’s reach, the complete material in cinematographic format will hit video on demand in April 2021, in addition to being released in special boxset formats.

The concert will be published as a 4LP vinyl, as well as a 20 page mediabook with Blu-Ray and 2CD, and also a deluxe box set with 44 page hardcover book with notes from Mick Fleetwood biographer Anthony Bozza, stunning photos from the event and behind the scenes, 4LP pop-up vinyl, 2CD and Blu-Ray.

Among other themes that will be included in the combo, they will not be missing Rolling Man, Homework Y Doctor Brown.

Source: EFE

Look also



IS