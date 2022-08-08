The second legs of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals are coming up and we will review the matches that will be played this week.
The presence of Luis Suárez stands out, who will seek to achieve a comeback with Nacional in Brazil and continue in the competition.
After winning 1-0 in Brazil, Atlético Goianiense will seek to sentence the series at home. Nacional will have Luis Suárez among the starters and will look for the epic. In the first leg, the Uruguayans deserved more luck, but they were left empty-handed.
The figures
The player to watch at Atlético Goianiense is Wellington Rato, who is the player with the most scoring power on the team. In Nacional all eyes will be on Luis Suárez, who could be the key card for the comeback.
The Ecuadorians won 1-0 in the first leg in Venezuela and will be looking to secure a place in the semifinals. They are widely favorites and will have to prove it on the field of play.
The figures
Deportivo Tachira has Edson Tortolero as one of the offensive figures. Players like Anthony Uribe and Renny Simisterra also play an important role. Independiente del Valle has Jonathan Bauman as the top scorer and Junior Sornoza as one of the most unbalanced.
Sao Paulo won 1-0 in the first leg but left the series open. Ceará will seek to hit and beat one of the main candidates of the competition. The winner goes against Atlético Goianiense vs Nacional.
The figures
In Ceará we have to look at the Colombian Stiven Mendoza, who is the team’s top figure. In Sao Paulo, Jonathan Calleri and Luciano stand out in attack.
After the 0-0 draw in Brazil, the series will be decided in Porto Alegre. The locals are widely favorites in the bookmakers, but the Peruvians will go for the epic.
The figures
In Inter you have to follow Wanderson who could be the goal card and in Melga the trust is deposited in the goalkeeper Carlos Caceda.
related links
More news from the South American
More news from Luis Suarez
#preview #Express #leg #quarterfinals #Copa #CONMEBOL #Sudamericana
Leave a Reply