WITH THE INTACT ILLUSION! ❤️🖤️ Cup week and the most important game awaits us 💪, WE ALL PLAY THIS, with great faith and the encouragement of all the red and black in every corner of the world. 🌎 LET’S BE ONE ROAR THIS THURSDAY! 🦁 #LaRojinegraONada pic.twitter.com/fsZ6qk4sR6

– FBC Melgar (@MelgarOficial) August 8, 2022