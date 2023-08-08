Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Tomorrow, at six o’clock in the evening, the Emirates Club management will hold a press conference at the club’s headquarters in Ras Al Khaimah, to officially announce the details of the contract with Spanish star Andres Iniesta, who recently joined the Falcons, in a free transfer deal for a renewable season.

The 39-year-old Iniesta, nicknamed “The Painter”, is preparing for the painting, which may be the last in his football career, with the “Falcons” feather in the new season of the “ADNOC Professional League” 2023-2024, noting that the current contract between the two parties provides the possibility of renewal for another season.

Upon his arrival at Dubai airport, accompanied by his family, at dawn on Tuesday, Iniesta received a warm reception from the management and fans of the Emirates Club, in the presence of Youssef Al-Batran, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the club, who blessed the transfer of “Al-Rassam” to the ranks of his club, and said: “Congratulations to the UAE League for joining a new star with the value of Iniesta.” That the negotiations with the player took about three weeks.

Iniesta, who is considered one of the best players in the history of Spanish football, and who scored the goal of winning the 2010 World Cup for El Matador, played during the last five seasons with the Japanese Vissel Kobe, after a busy career with Barcelona between 2002 and 2018.

The last season, 2022-2023, witnessed a decrease in Iniesta’s participation in matches with his former club, Vissel Kobe, Japan, as he only played 142 minutes in 6 matches.

Iniesta was associated with the UAE stadiums, which witnessed the beginnings of his football brilliance with his country’s youth team in the U-20 World Cup, which was hosted by Abu Dhabi and Al Ain stadiums in 2003, where he won with the young “Matador” the World Cup title by losing 0-1 against Brazil in the final.

The football record of the painter Iniesta holds many titles at the level of the Spanish national team, and the Spanish club Barcelona, ​​​​Vissel Kobe of Japan, and the coronation of the World Cup in South Africa 2010 is the most prominent achievement in his career, in addition to 32 titles in the “Blaugrana” shirt, most notably winning the European Champions League on 4 occasions, And the Spanish League 9 times.

Iniesta won the Emperor’s Cup with his Japanese team in 2019, led Vissel Kobe to the AFC Champions League semi-finals a year later, and won the 2020 Japanese Super Cup.

Painter’s Journey

1984 Birth of the “painter” Iniesta in Fuente Albia

2002 He played his first match with Barcelona

2008 crowned with «El Matador» European Championship

2010 led Spain to win the World Cup for the first time

2012 the second title with Spain in the European Nations Cup

2018 is the end of his career with Barcelona, ​​​​after achieving 32 titles

2019 Crowned with Vissel Kobe Emperor’s Cup