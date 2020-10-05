I.Has Donald Trump become more humble about his illness, or at least wiser out of harm? “I learned a lot about Covid,” he said in a video message that he recorded in the hospital on Sunday. “I learned it by actually going to school. This is the real school. This is not the let’s-read-the-books school. And I understand that and I understand that. “

However: Trump had already understood the drama of the situation in February when he confided to journalist Bob Woodward that Covid-19 is “more deadly than even a severe flu” and that one can become infected “simply by breathing”. But the president did not want to draw any conclusions from this for his policy, on the contrary: he withheld the findings and ensured that the experts in his government also held back.

“I still like to downplay it because I don’t want to panic,” Trump told Woodward in March. Has he now, a good six months and more than 200,000 American corona deaths later, internalized the lessons that the school of life gave him when he first felt the fear of a serious disease course?

It would be good news for America – but unfortunately everything speaks against the President’s now taking the well-being of the nation more seriously than his personal interests in the election campaign. Even his video was by no means intended as a gesture of humility, but rather served Trump to announce a jaunt to his supporters who had gathered in front of the military hospital.

The wrong signal

As far as is known, the Secret Service officials who had to chauffeur him wore protective suits and Trump did not leave his vehicle. In this respect, the immediate risk that the infected commander-in-chief would infect (other) Americans during his PR stunt may be low.





But the message that Trump broadcast was not that of a student who saw the light during Corona detention, let alone that of a purified Corona trivializer. Trump did not advocate taking the virus seriously, playing it safe and, for the general good, accepting the conditions to which all infected people and their contact persons must submit so that the country can contain the crisis.

He certainly did not apologize to the Americans for initially hiding the infection of his close adviser Hope Hicks instead of immediately warning her contacts. Or his employees for the fact that they often did not dare to wear masks because Trump then mocked them as weaklings.



At least the cardboard figure shouldn’t be infectious: On Sunday in front of the “Walter Reed Hospital” in Bethesda

:



Image: AFP





He would like to pass on his new knowledge that Trump wants to have acquired in “real school” soon: “It is a very interesting thing, I will let you know everything,” he promised. From what you can hear and see, your lesson will be something like this: If you are infected, take the helicopter to the clinic suite that is waiting for you. You can then have your personal doctor administer all sorts of approved drugs or drugs that are still in the trial phase, and if you feel like going on a trip despite the infection, you can quickly have a ten-car column organized. As soon as possible, you fly back to your residence with your doctors.

Millions of Americans are at risk of losing health insurance

In the real world, the Trump administration backs the most dangerous “Obamacare” challenge to date by several Republican-ruled states in the Supreme Court. Millions of Americans at risk of losing their health insurance if the majority of conservative judges reject 2010 health care reform; Countless previously ill would also find it difficult to get health insurance at all, including many of the more than seven million corona infected people in the United States.

In the television debate against Joe Biden last week, the moderator rightly pointed out that Trump was constantly ranting about Obama’s reform, but has never presented his own plan to this day. The President responded with a list of his supposed “successes”, which consisted in destroying important Obamacare building blocks – without replacement.

Trump’s disparaging saying about the “book-reading school” recalls the early days of Trumpism, when the then candidate made a declaration of love to the uneducated: “I love the poorly educated,” he shouted in February 2016 at a rally. He spares his supporters the expectation that education is the most important raw material of the 21st century, not coal.

But in the Oval Office, America desperately needs a president who will read reports and make sensible decisions based on reliable information. And who can abstract from himself. Even the presidential suite of the “Walter Reed Hospital” will not transform the narcissist Trump into this president.