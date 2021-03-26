A seasoned diplomat who has been observing the region for years made an irony on Friday. “Did you see? In the end, Mercosur can always be something entertaining.” He was referring to the verbal duel between Alberto Fernández and Luis Lacalle Pou.

Broadly speaking, the Uruguayan said that the bloc could not continue to be a “drag” by not making progress on the issues that are a priority today for Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay: external negotiations with third countries or blocs and the common external tariff, that an average of 13% to 14% makes this region one of the most closed in the world.

The Uruguayan focused his criticism on the Argentine and not on his other colleagues. And Alberto, furious, said that so that the ballast does not weigh on them, whoever wants to get off the ship, that is, the block, should do so. In the end, in a week in which he was overshadowed by the leading power of Cristina Kirchner, and in which he winked strongly at Chavismo when he left the Lima Group, the President she chose to respond to the Uruguayan with the ways and the course that her own vice president set years ago.

At this level of elegance, that of Lacalle Pou and Alberto F., regional diplomacy arrived this Friday, just when the Asunción Treaty was 30 years old, with which the so-called Southern Common Market was created, a customs union that sought to promote integration. Today, Mercosur It has made China the main destination for its exports, in a process of notable reduction in international trade. One in every four dollars exported goes to the Asian giant, and one in every 5 dollars imported in the region is Chinese, says a report by the consultancy Abeceb.

Argentina is under more pressure than ever. The new forms of trade are demanding from this Government and the Argentine industrialists who hide behind the protectionism that there is a world outside to which Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay want to sell their products. It is nothing more than that, with the complexity of each of the cases.

Neither Alberto Fernández nor his team were unaware of what was about to happen this Friday. Jair Bolsonaro, Mario Abdo Benítez and Lacalle Pou have been saying that they have been repeating like a mantra a word that the Government refuses to pronounce because it sounds “too neoliberal” to them: they want “flexibility”, which is nothing more than opening the game in the block so that together, or separated already at this point, they can go out to look for markets, trade agreements with other countries. For Kirchnerism, Argentina “is not ready.”

In these days, prior to the summit, two specialists on the subject, Professor Roberto Russell and former Ambassador Diego Guelar assured this newspaper that the central fault of Mercosur is that Argentina and Brazil never formed the nucleus of a true integration necessary for start it up. And that is the basis of many of its failures. “We had to decide whether we are a free trade zone or an integration project. In the end, we are four isolated countries with very little negotiating capacity.“said Guelar, who led the embassies of Brazil, the United States, the European Union and China.

At this point, the coronavirus pandemic increased the crisis in the region and each of the presidents sat this Friday in front of a television screen that was broadcast to their peers, each president showed the face of his own horror. It is not for less. Bolsonaro faces impeachment requests for his denial in a country with a record of deaths and infections; Abdo Benítez was saved from impeachment due to support from the Colorados, but suffers from street protests calling for “everyone to leave” due to the handling of the health crisis. Lacalle Pou has no respite either. He took office in the middle of a pandemic, and thought that the cases were not going to explode. Argentina navigates its crisis and lack of vaccines. Free trade is then that dark object of desire at the end of the tunnel.