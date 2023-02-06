The MLS is a league that is growing season after season with the arrival of new young players but also international figures who come to show all their hierarchy in the last years of their careers. This is part of a plan to promote the league and American soccer ahead of the 2026 World Cup in which the North Americans will host the tournament along with Mexico and Canada. The last great addition to MLS was Gareth Bale, who arrived at LAFC with the championship already underway and was a great help for the Los Angeles team to lift the title for the first time in its history.
Now, with the retirement of the former Real Madrid striker, the team where Carlos Vela shines was left without a very important offensive option, which is why it is coming onto the market in search of a striker of international hierarchy and such is the case that he has been interested in acquiring the services of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.
The Chelsea forward is almost not in the consideration of coach Graham Potter despite the fact that at the beginning of his tenure he added a good number of minutes. The main proof of this is that the Gabonese was left out of the UEFA Champions League list for the second part of the season and was surpassed by David Datro Fofana in the mind of the former Brighton manager as the new addition has added more minutes than the former Barcelona.
The player would not look badly on a transfer to MLS, whose transfer market is still open, but this would mean the closure and departure of the European soccer elite for a player who has shone at this level in recent seasons.
#Premier #League #star #join #LAFC #MLS
Leave a Reply