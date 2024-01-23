Santiago Giménez's future is outside of Feyenoord, and that is something that both the player and the club are very clear about. However, it seems that the move will not happen this winter market, since even the Premier League clubs have been limited with expenses in this period. This being so, and despite having suitors all over the world, it seems that no one will present a formal offer for the star of the Mexican national team in the remainder of January.
However, the most recent information states that the Tottenham He has put the one trained in Cruz Azul as his priority signing for the next market.
It will not be until July when his leap in quality to the best leagues on the planet is realized and today it gives the impression that England is the promised destination, since Giménez has a market with several Premier League clubs that see him as a fit forward. and that can perform at an outstanding level for many years.
The Spurs will not move for Giménez this winter market after Werner's arrival on loan, however, they are clear that they will make a formal offer to take the Mexican in the summer. The club thinks that Santiago offers them what they are looking for, a forward who, in addition to guaranteeing goals, has the skills to play as a team, keeping the distance between them, the same thing that Harry Kane provided. Furthermore, his young age makes him even more interesting, since he is not a solution for the present, the Mexican offers the future.
