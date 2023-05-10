Update/With video No reassurance: Eurovision duo Mia and Dion better than in Madrid, but not convincing at all

It was not the technique on Saturday evening, nevertheless Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper only partially took revenge at Eurovision in Concert for their disappointing live debut in Madrid, a week earlier. Burning Daylight sounded a lot better in Afas Live than in Spain, but the Eurovision couple was by no means convincing.