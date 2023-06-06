And she said The Times of Israel newspaper The Israeli army uses the small gate – closed with only zip ties – to cross the border when necessary, mainly to chase suspects in drug smuggling incidents in coordination with the Egyptian army.

The newspaper indicates, according to the preliminary investigation, that the Egyptian soldier walked about five kilometers (3 miles) from his guard position on the Egyptian side and climbed a slope to reach the emergency gate, which indicates his knowledge of the area and the security barrier, then he cut the gate’s straps with a combat knife, and opened the small entrance. To cross Israeli territory, to walk about 150 meters to the guard post, where the two soldiers, Iluz and Ben Noun, were stationed.

The paper adds, Ben Noun and Ilouz started a 12-hour shift together at 9 pm Friday night at the military outpost on the Egyptian border.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs across the border, about three kilometers (1.8 miles) north of the two soldiers’ location, and confiscated contraband worth an estimated NIS 1.5 million ($400,000).

At 3 am, the smuggling incident was completed.

At 4:15 am, the forces headed to the guard station where the two soldiers were, who confirmed that everything was fine.

It is believed that the Egyptian policeman infiltrated the guard post and opened fire sometime between 6 and 7 a.m., killing the two soldiers.

Since the two soldiers did not respond to radio calls on Saturday morning, shortly before their shift ended at 9 am, an officer went to the scene and discovered them both dead near the site.

The newspaper indicates, according to the preliminary investigation, that the two soldiers did not fire from their weapons, which indicates that they were surprised by the attack, with the possibility that they slept or did not notice the borders.

After the officer discovered the bodies of the two soldiers around 9 am, military officials declared a terrorist incident in the area and began search operations.

Shortly after 11 a.m., an army drone located the attacker hiding behind a rock formation about 1.5 kilometers (one mile) from the border.

The attacker opened fire on a group of soldiers who approached the area – about 200 meters away – and managed to kill the third soldier.

Several minutes later, another group approached the Egyptian soldier and shot him dead. One non-commissioned officer was slightly wounded in the second clash, which took place before noon.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense said that the Egyptian army is fully cooperating with the investigation, noting that the results of the investigation will be presented within a week.

The newspaper published a picture of the attacker, as well as details about his identity and the motives behind his implementation.

The Israeli army is investigating why there was no alert after the Egyptian soldier infiltrated Israel and examining the security arrangements around the various small gates in the fence, as well as why Israeli officers were unaware of the killing of two soldiers for at least two hours.