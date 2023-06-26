The site of Camino del Molino (Caravaca de la Cruz) -the largest prehistoric burial in Europe, discovered by chance in 2007- opens another window to the past. New analyzes of bone remains from this great burial have made it possible to document the oldest vestiges in the Iberian Peninsula of the use of teeth as a third hand for spinning. Moreover, the investigation indicates that it was a task carried out almost exclusively by women. Thus, the study points to a certain specialization within the group and a possible division of tasks by gender.

The conclusions appear collected in an article published by the scientific journal ‘Journal of Archaeological Sciences Reports’, one of the ones with the greatest impact worldwide, and which bears the signatures of Sonia Díaz-Navarro, from the University of Valladolid; María Haber, from the University of Murcia, and Rebeca García-González and Nico Cirottob, both from the Atapuerca research group (University of Burgos).

Until now, this same activity had been verified in communities of the Argaric culture -for example, in Granada- thanks also to the study of dental wear. What the new research does is go back even further in time (some five more centuries) to show that at the Chalcolithic site of Camino del Molino, some 4,500 years ago, it was already a habitual craft practice among women, and that they were beginning to do since adolescence. The spinning of fibers with the help of the mouth has endured to the present day in local communities in Egypt and Nigeria.

In statements to LA VERDAD, the anthropologist Díaz-Navarro highlights the role played by the analysis of skeletal remains as a new tool to scrutinize the organization, gender activities or the degree of social complexity of “communities without written testimonies of which we rarely know their settlements.” So her investigations come to shed light on past societies still shrouded in a certain mystery.

In fact, other results of the bioarchaeological analysis would come to support this sexual division of labor discovered in Camino del Molino from the cultural wear (due to the spinning of vegetable fibers) of the teeth of some of its individuals. The marks left by tendons and muscles in the bones due to the repetition of certain movements (enthetic changes) suggest, according to the anthropologist, that they mainly carried out “bimanual activities in squatting positions [probablemente relacionadas con esa labor artesanal]while males frequently moved over steep terrain».

This greater geographical mobility of the male population of this Chalcolithic community has also been evident in the measurement of strontium isotopes carried out by Courtney Merner, of the Memorial University of Newfoundland, in the framework of the same investigation. This chemical element is incorporated into living beings through the food chain (food, but above all the water consumed) and leaves a trace (like a kind of GPS) of the places where they were. “The results support transhumance as an important practice within the economic model of this community, and that it was possibly carried out by men,” says Díaz-Navarro.

1,349 individuals



The Camino del Molino burial site, discovered during construction works, housed 1,349 individuals of all ages, and dates back to the Copper Age (3rd millennium BC). The burial could be linked to the Chalcolithic settlement of Molinos de Papel, some 400 meters away. Eight individuals with atypical dental wear were selected for the investigation.

From there, the microscopic analysis revealed a series of notches, grooves and splinters that the experts in charge of the study explain as follows: “All the evidence seems to point to certain inhabitants holding some object [agujas o punzones] that caused the detachment of the enamel on the labial surface of the anterior teeth, while they used the interproximal and occlusal surface of the incisors to repeatedly drag some type of vegetable fiber».

The collective burial was excavated in 2008 under the direction of Joaquín Lomba, Mariano López and Francisco Ramos. The anthropologist Díaz-Navarro focused her doctoral thesis, directed by María Haber and Manuel Rojo Guerra, on the characterization of this Mediterranean Chalcolithic community. This scientific work has already yielded a first x-ray of those distant inhabitants, such as their short stature or the problems of anemia, cavities and osteoarthritis that they suffered. The expert now wants to put the magnifying glass on the infant population, since “we are facing one of the largest samples of preserved immature individuals.”