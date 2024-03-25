If a pregnant woman vomits during the day in Ramadan without intentionally doing so, her fast is not invalidated, based on what the Prophet, peace and blessings of God be upon him, said: “Whoever is distressed by vomiting does not have to make up for it, and whoever vomits has to make up for it.”
