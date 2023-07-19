A pregnant woman and a girl born in 2022 were injured as a result of the shelling of Makiivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by Ukrainian troops, the republic’s representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported on July 19.

“On the operational lines of the DPR JCCC for July 19, as of 20:00, information was received about casualties among civilians in the cities of the Republic, n.p. Makeevka (Kirovskiy district): – on the street. Komsomolskaya, 5 wounded child – girl born in 2022 <…> and a pregnant woman born in 1992,” the center noted.

In addition, private and multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged by shelling.

“Information about the consequences of shelling continues to come in,” the JCCC concluded.

The day before, as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the DPR, two people were killed. In addition, seven people, including a 17-year-old teenager, were injured in Donetsk, Makiivka and Staromikhailivka.

On July 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on Donetsk from Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). At 17:35 five rockets were fired. Later it was reported that there was another shelling of the Kirov region. At 19:10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired eight rockets from the MLRS.

The Ukrainian army shells the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics every day. Most often, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya (DPR) and a number of settlements of the LPR fall under fire.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

