Saturday, September 30, 2023, 17:56



A 22-year-old pregnant woman was seriously injured this Saturday when a pot exploded in a home in the Altorreal de Molina de Segura urbanization.

112 received a call at three in the afternoon warning that the explosion of the pot had caused burns to the woman, who is in her eighth month of pregnancy. The wound had gone into the shower of the house while medical help arrived.

A Mobile Emergency Unit traveled to the scene of the event, whose health workers treated the wound ‘in situ’, which was later transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.