Home page World

From: Ana Wetherall-Grujic

Split

Doctors are facing a high-risk pregnancy that none of them have treated before: a pregnant woman has two uteruses, which means she has “wild” experiences.

Munich – Kelsey Hatcher is currently carrying a very rare Christmas surprise in her stomach. The American is pregnant. So far, so normal. The fact that Hatcher is due to give birth to two children in Alabama, USA on December 25, 2023 is not that unusual. The medical sensation is where the babies are still growing: in two wombs, but in the same womb.

Less than one percent have two wombs

The phenomenon of a double uterus is rare, the causes of it are loud Mayo Clinic unknown. But there is a “one in a million” chance that a woman will have children in both organs at the same time, says Richard Davis Good Morning America. Davis is a perinatal and obstetrics specialist in Birmingham and works at the facility that oversees Hatcher.

Kelsey Hatcher’s children are due to be born at the end of this year – whether on the same day is still unclear. © Imago Images / Panthermedia

Hatcher was born with the rare phenomenon uterus didelphys. This means that the American woman has two wombs. As the Cleveland Clinic explained, a double uterus is congenital and one of the anomalies of the so-called Müllerian duct. This means that Hatcher’s tissues did not connect properly when she was still a fetus. Instead of merging into one uterus, two separate organs have developed. Only 0.3 percent of the population has a double uterus. In some cases, sufferers also have two vaginas and two cervixes.

Treating doctors have never experienced pregnancy in two uteruses

Shweta Petal is Hatcher’s attending gynecologist. To them, Hatcher’s babies are fraternal twins. “She probably ovulated twice and one egg came down one fallopian tube,” says Petal about the course of the unusual pregnancy. Sperm then migrated up into both uteruses and fertilization occurred separately. In any case, this type of pregnancy is “very, very rare”. There are gynecologists who never see a case like this in their entire career, Petal tells the local station WVTM.

Doctors Davis and Petal are both part of the team that supports Hatcher until the birth of the unusual twin girls. It is also a new experience for the doctors: None of the team members has ever experienced a twin birth in two separate uteruses.

Babies in two uteruses could have different birthdays

Hatcher’s babies are due to be born on December 25, 2023. There is a possibility that the two girls could be born in two separate vaginal births. The twin girls could have different birthdays. “They could be born a few minutes or days apart,” Petal says. In the event of complications, the babies could also be delivered by cesarean section. Reports from mothers show that giving birth is not the best day of life for all mothers.

Even though the pregnancy is so unusual and considered high-risk, it has been going smoothly for Hatcher so far. For Hatcher, “pretty wild” is a visual consequence of this pregnancy. If the expectant mother lies down, she can see the two pregnancies separately in her womb: one of the uteruses on each side. Hatcher even speaks of a “hole”. Nevertheless, this pregnancy is her last. “While we are grateful for this blessing, this will definitely be the end,” announces Hatcher. (appl)