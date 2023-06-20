New tragedy aboard a migrant boat trying to reach the islands. A small fishing boat that fished in the area has located at nine in the morning this Tuesday, less than a kilometer from the coast of Los Cocoteros, in Lanzarote, an inflatable boat with 52 immigrants on board and the corpse of a pregnant woman , as confirmed by both the spokesmen for Maritime Rescue and those of the Island’s Emergency Consortium.

The fishermen offered water and cookies to the occupants of the pneumatic until Salvamento arrived. Subsequently, the Salvamar Al Nair rescuedor the survivors —42 men, seven women and three minors— and disembarked them at 11 in the morning at the Cebolla pier (Arrecife). All of them were in good health, except for one person, who was transferred to the Doctor José Molina Orosa Hospital due to minor pathologies.

The call canary route is registering an apparent rebound in arrivals in recent weeks, favored by good weather conditions at sea. Almost all of these arrivals are having the island of Lanzarote as their final goal because since last year the trend of the route from the south of Morocco has been confirmed, in towns such as Tan Tan or Agadir, closer to the island; which has surpassed Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura, and a long way from the islands of the province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife (Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro), according to the latest report of the Spanish Commission for Aid to Refugees (CEAR). The humanitarian organization warned this week in the presentation of the document that the use of inflatable boats to cross the ocean has become widespread, vessels that are much more precarious and fragile in the face of sea shocks, which, in addition, often sail overflowing with people.

Arrival of the survivors of the inflatable boat with 42 men, seven women and three minors of sub-Saharan and North African origin this Tuesday in the port of Arrecife. Adriel Perdomo (EFE)

Until 15 June –which is the latest data published by the Ministry of the Interior—, 5,914 immigrants had arrived in the Canary Islands by boat, a figure of 31.5% that is clearly below that of 2022. The first half of June, however, alone represents 25% of all the people rescued since it began the exercise. In fact, the islands have just experienced the most intense fortnight in arrivals of the year, with 1,508, according to the count prepared by the Efe news agency, data that far exceeds the 1,036 in the second half of February and the 1,018 in the second half of February. May.

The Canarian migration route is also one of the deadliest in the world. This claimed the lives of 559 people during 2022, including 22 boys and girls, according to data provided by the Disappeared Migrants Project of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), according to CEAR in its latest annual report, This figure is ” of minimums”, since it does not contemplate the invisible shipwrecks where no survivors are found.