One of the migrants arrived in Benidorm, attended by the Red Cross. RED CROSS (RED CROSS)

Two women, one of them pregnant, and five men, one of them in a wheelchair, who were traveling in a boat have been located this Monday after reaching the coast at the height of the popular Tío Ximo cove in Benidorm (Alicante).

Red Cross sources have explained to Efe that they are all Algerians of legal age and are part of two family units. The same sources have indicated that they have remained 48 hours at sea and that they left Tipasa (Algeria), according to the account of the migrants themselves.

The location of the boat occurred around 2:00 p.m. this Monday and the migrants were transferred to the port of the Alicante capital, where they received health care from the Red Cross.

According to the humanitarian organization, all are apparently in good condition, do not present any ailment in principle, nor do they require urgent medical assistance.