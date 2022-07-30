A pregnant woman commuted between work in a cake shop and a coffee shop to support her family; then a patron appeared

A mother single she was forced to do two jobs to manage her children. However, that all changed when a benefactor entered her life. Tami Forbes is a store manager at Key Lime Pie Company, Florida, famous for its lime pies. Despite the numerous duties she had to perform in the store, the woman was only able to earn $ 300 a week, which was very little for the American way of life.

For this Tami, to keep hers family, she was forced to work in a bar on weekends, as she couldn’t get by with her salary. Despite this, the fortune smiled at Tami.

The woman, in fact, was noticed by the millionaire Marcus Lemonis, a wealthy man and well known in the United States. His work consists into help struggling small businesses to start the road to prosperity by investing their own money in them.

Marcus’s work brought the man to the cake shop where his mother works, the protagonist of this incredible story. Tami told the man about her about hers problems and her frustration explaining that, as a working single mother, she really has a hard time.

A millionaire changed the life of a struggling mother

These were the words Tami addressed to Marcus about hers history:

The idea that family comes first should be more prevalent in companies and small businesses, and this is something that I think has been lost.

Tami’s story moved Marcus so much that the man decided to help her. Lemonis offered the woman six months’ salary in order to stay on leave for maternity, But that is not all. When it’s time to get back to work, Tami will be earning $ 1,000 a week. In this way the woman will be able to leave her second job as a bartender and devote herself to her children.