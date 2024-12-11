The fact that Madrid is becoming a reference in the commitment to innovation also means becoming a pole of attraction for talent, both national and international. “Madrid offers a dynamic innovative ecosystem, research centers and universities with which to collaborate in the development of processes and technologies and more talent with well-qualified senior and junior profiles,” says Félix Marín Andrés, head of Technology Development and Transfer at IMDEA Energy. This is one of the research centers of excellence based in the Community of Madrid from where they ensure that the talent that comes to the region corresponds to profiles as diverse as the types of projects and technologies. “What is evident is that the most in-demand degrees are university degrees in engineering and science, along with vocational training in automation, digitalization and industrial modules,” explains Félix Marín.

Carmen Martos, director of the Impact and Drive Innovation Hub at EAE Business School MadridM, explains that the technology sector employs 14.22% of the Madrid workforce. “The region has developed specific programs to attract international talent, especially in digital and technological sectors,” he emphasizes. The business ecosystem is supported by centers of excellence, including “the KPMG technology center in Alcobendas, which employs 400 professionals; the Ikea eXperience Lab in Alcorcón with an investment of close to half a million euros; “Deloitte’s European technological development center for the EMEA region and companies such as Moderna and HashiCorp that have established their main technological hubs in Madrid.” Furthermore, future prospects must be taken into account as Madrid continues to strengthen its position as a technological ‘hub’ through the development of advanced digital infrastructures and programs to attract international talent. “The services sector represents approximately 85% of the region’s GDP, and the combination of these factors, together with the quality of life, is consolidating Madrid as one of the main centers of technological innovation in Europe,” highlights Carmen Matos.

Skilled jobs

“Madrid is consolidating itself as a vibrant innovation ecosystem,” highlights Ángel Niño, delegate councilor for Innovation and Entrepreneurship of the Madrid City Council. It refers to a recent Eurostat report in which it positions the Madrid region as the one with the highest percentage of qualified workers in all of Spain. «Beyond local talent, Madrid residents are represented by citizens from many parts of the world who come to work and live for their quality of life and because in recent years it has become a world capital on a par with large, competitive cities. capable of attracting talent,” explains the councilor. At this time, “the city presents an environment conducive to collaboration, ‘networking’ and the development of ideas thanks also to the institutional support and the measures that are being carried out with the aim of making the capital a true hotbed for innovation,” he adds. Only Madrid City Council has a network of six centers to promote this ecosystem, from the best known, such as La Nave, to the most specific, in the case of Madrid Innovation Lab, focused on the dissemination of artificial intelligence and new technologies.

For Ángel Niño, the factors that most help attract talent are, on the one hand, “Madrid’s excellent international connection, both with the rest of Europe and with Latin America. This facilitates the attraction of foreign investment and collaboration with companies and universities from other countries. From the municipal innovation branch, Madrid Innovation, support initiatives that allow this exchange and recruitment of talent with programs such as Talent Bridges, through which 10 Latin American entrepreneurs come to spend eight weeks in the capital to be in contact with the Madrid innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem and “then become authentic ambassadors of the city. If you add that to other factors, among which are the employment possibilities in the region or the quality of life, Madrid is a very attractive city for talent.









Adaptation to current demands Companies are adapting to the current demands of workers to ensure that talent wants to stay and grow in the region. “They offer professional development plans, innovative projects, work flexibility and opportunities to work in international environments,” says Carmen Martos, director of the Impact and Drive Innovation Hub at EAE Business School Madrid. In this context, he gives several projects as examples. Among them, “Madrid-t place to be” to position the city as an epicenter of national and international talent; the creation of a Talent Attraction Office (OAT) and a Resources and Opportunity repository and the “Match your company” platform to connect global talent with Madrid companies.

As IMDEA Energía points out, Madrid competes with other Spanish cities, mainly those in the Basque Country, along with Barcelona and Valencia and with others in Europe such as Berlin, Helsinki or Stockholm. “Competition is more accentuated at the European level, which provides certain facilities for moving and changing residence, although competition also extends to the global framework,” explains Félix Marín. On the other hand, “the possibility of telework “It allows professionals with certain profiles to work in environments far from cities or company headquarters.”

The research network that makes up the Imdea Institutes, the CSIC centers, the Ciemat, the public universities and some of the private universities that carry out research “are authentic drivers of the region as technological ‘hub'”, Marín highlights. He believes that if there were no research network that supports the technological developments of the most innovative companies, “one could only hope for companies to be implemented with classic processes to compete on price, which generates employment but with low qualifications, precarious and unstable.” in the long term,” he adds.

Prestigious schools

Prestigious business schools also play an important role in this entire ecosystem since they train highly trained and competitive professionals. “Not only does it provide advanced education and training, but it also facilitates vital connections between students, entrepreneurs, and the broader business ecosystem, thus promoting an environment conducive to innovation in Madrid,” says Carmen Martos. EAE Madrid is defined as a benchmark in the incubation and acceleration of startups, promoting the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation for more than nine years. “Thanks to a unique ecosystem of practical learning, personalized mentoring and access to key investment networks, we accompany entrepreneurs in all stages of development of their projects,” he emphasizes. The school’s mission is to provide the tools, resources and knowledge necessary “to turn innovative ideas into sustainable and impactful businesses, thus strengthening the global business fabric.”

The excellent international connection with the rest of Europe and Latin America is a decisive factor

From this business school they affirm that Madrid attracts talent mainly from Latin American countries. «Almost 60% of immigrants in the Community of Madrid come from Spanish-speaking America. The countries that stand out the most are: Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Honduras, among others,” he recalls. In the case of the EAE Madrid Entrepreneurship HUB, “we receive talent from all over the world, mainly from Latin America such as Peru, Colombia and Mexico, European countries such as Italy and France, and regions with emerging technological ecosystems such as India and Southeast Asia.”

From TheCUBE they emphasize that training is essential to “continue strengthening the ecosystem with qualified talent to face the technological challenges of the present and the future.” In this innovative ecosystem in Madrid, they develop training programs and collaborate with leading educational institutions, such as MIOTI, to connect both young talents and senior professionals with the real needs of companies. «We promote continuous learning as a strategic priority to guarantee that Madrid consolidates itself as a global benchmark in innovation and technological development”, says Andrés Haddad, its CEO. Remember that unlike previous generations where they learned a profession that served them for life, “today it is essential to constantly update our skills. Only in this way can we remain relevant and add value in a market that evolves at a very rapid pace.”

A good part of the innovation emanates from the private sphere. “The public part must be a facilitator and catalyst of that talent so that it transcends and then we can all benefit,” highlights Ángel Niño. Considers that policies should be allocated that encourage the development of proposals and a direct line of collaboration. «Businesses play a crucial role in promoting innovation. Whether through investment in research or the adaptation of their business models to change, companies are one of the main agents that contribute to the progress of cities,” reflects the delegate councilor for Innovation and Entrepreneurship of the Madrid City Council. And also remember that the transfer of knowledge is one of the pillars of public-private collaboration.