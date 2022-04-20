Atlético de Madrid does not fuel. The rojiblancos, after being eliminated in the Champions League and a lousy match against Espanyol, continue to show a very flat game, without ideas, and today they have not been able to pierce the goal of a Granada that knew how to defend itself well.
El Cholo rested Joao Félix, which reduced the team’s creativity even more, so most of the dangerous moves were made through long-distance shots or required headers. In fact, the team finished with only one shot between the three posts, which shows how little danger the rojiblancos face in front of goal.
Griezmann was the most active of the Atléticos, but he did not find teammates with whom to interact. After the break, Cholo changed the system and wanted to go for the game, putting Suárez in for one of the defenders, and although this reactivated the team, they were unable to score and take the three points.
Granada put up a very serious match and even had occasion to win the match. With this tie, Atlético adds 11 points out of the last 30 possible, improper numbers for a candidate for Champions positions. If they can’t find a way to improve, they could end up out of the competition.
#predictable #Atlético #Madrid #draw #Granada
Leave a Reply