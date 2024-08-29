RusVesna showed footage of a strike on Ukrainian armored vehicles in the Kursk region

Video: Telegram channel “War correspondents of the Russian Spring”

A precise strike on armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region was captured on video, the footage was shown Telegram– channel “War correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

“The enemy continues to attempt a breakthrough in the Kursk border area, but is being met by a landing force,” the publication says.

The footage shows how the equipment moving along the asphalt road is hit, an explosion and a fire occur. The channel specified that the Airborne Forces (VDV) fighters repelled a series of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including destroying an armored vehicle on the way to the village of Korenevo with precision fire.

Earlier, the commander of the special forces unit “Akhmat” with the call sign Kashtan reported that Polish and German mercenaries were eliminated in the Kursk region.