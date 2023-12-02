On the nation’s most precious day, the 52nd Union Day, the Emirati Pavilion at Expo City Dubai presented a different gift to its visitors who participated in the activities of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), whose activities continue until the 12th of this month. Amidst a remarkable presence of participants from different countries of the world.

The pavilion provided its visitors with a sustainable gift in line with the goals of “COP28”, which is a paper card that can be planted and germinated, as it consists of a group of seeds for different plants and flowers, so that the visitor can plant them by burying them in the soil and irrigating them with water until they sprout.

The pavilion called on visitors and guests to write a commitment from them towards the land of the UAE before planting that card.

The card was written in Arabic and English: “Plant this card so that we can celebrate together the 52nd anniversary of our union in the UAE… We honor the achievements of today’s change makers, and draw inspiration from the sustainable legacy of our ancestors.” Before you plant this paper, we gratefully ask you to think for a moment and write your commitment to our generous land, and when it grows and flourishes, you will witness with it the greenness and prosperity of your commitment to a joint journey towards a sustainable tomorrow.

Supervisors of the pavilion explained to “Emirates Today” that this card is being distributed to guests and visitors to celebrate the 52nd Union Day, as an affirmation of the UAE’s support for global sustainability efforts, in conjunction with the holding of “COP 28” on the country’s soil.

They pointed out that this card is not made of ordinary paper, but it is a sustainable card, consisting of seeds of different plants, while a hashtag was written on the card to share pictures of the plants on it as soon as they grow and flourish.

